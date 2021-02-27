Three hurt in shooting, injured man in custody in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Three people are hurt after being shot Friday night, one of the injured is in police custody.

A 70-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman are being treated for gunshot wounds and another man, 48-year-old Anthony Ronchester Baker, has been arrested.

Baker also suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Friday night around 10:00 p.m., police were called to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Federal Street.

There they located the injured woman and elderly man.

During the course of the investigation, Baker was identified as the suspect and the Hot Springs Police Department coordinated with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office to locate him.

At approximately 10:50 p.m., Baker was located in the 3500 block of Albert Pike Road.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and upon his discharge, Baker was subsequently transported to the Garland County Detention Center for processing on two counts of first degree battery.

The investigation is continuing, if anyone has any additional information, they are asked to contact Detective Mark Fallis at 501-321-6789 extension 6720.