Three North Little Rock homes catch fire on Thanksgiving; Family loses everything

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—A North Little Rock family is homeless after a fire scorched everything they owned.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out what caused the fire and if someone set it intentionally.

“I still picture myself walking down to my bedroom with my babies– just the family moments– we just had movie night,” said Caitlin Heard as she cried.

Heard says her home on 1st street burned in an instant early Thanksgiving morning.

“It wasn’t much to everyone, but it was all we had,” cried Heard. “I am grateful that my kids are still alive and breathing.”

A spokesperson with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office tells us the fire is under investigation and is listed as ‘suspicious circumstances.’ He says when an investigator arrived, they saw someone running from one of the burning homes next door. He added that they are not ruling out arson.

Heard and her fiancé say they waited 45 minutes for the Mcalmont Fire Department to put the flames out because two other neighboring homes were also burning.

“The house next door was on fire for about 20 minutes before ours actually caught. That’s how long we was waiting on the fire department,” said Heard’s fiancé, Robert Rodgers.

Rodgers says they got all five of their kids out of the home, but their family dog did not survive.

“I wouldn’t have cared if I burned in the house– as long as I get them out,” he said.

With everything now torched, Heard says they are keeping the faith through the ashes.

“There is one scripture that comes to mind all the time. This too shall pass, this too shall pass,” said Heard.

She says they are staying in a hotel as they try and figure out their next steps.

If you would like to help them financially visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gfaqa-house-fire-lost-everything?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer