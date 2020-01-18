Three people now in custody, accused of killing a 17-year-old in Ashley County

ASHLEY CO. Ark. — The Ashley County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests in the alleged murder of 17-year-old Josh Couser.

Detectives arrested Daylon Manning, Brandan Fields and an unidentified 16-year-old.

Brandan Fields, 21, accused of killing a juvenile Thursday morning.

Daylon Manning, 22, accused of killing a juvenile Thursday morning.

All are being charged with first degree murder. Their first court appearance will be Tuesday.

Sheriff Tommy Sturgeon said a passerby found Couser in a ditch on Ashley 16 around 8 a.m. Thursday. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

Couser’s family is heartbroken at the loss of their youngest son and baby brother.

“He’s not even grown, ” Couser’s oldest sister, Ashley said. “He didn’t even get to 18. He wouldve been turning 18 this year on April 22 but he didn’t even live to make it.”

Investigators have recovered the car that was at the scene but said the accused killers borrowed the car and aren’t sure from who.

They also haven’t been able to figure out if Couser was shot at the scene or if he was shot and killed before being taken to the area where he was found.

“I’m feeling a loss of words,” his other sister, Iesha Couser said. “All I want is my brother back. He didn’t deserve what happened to him.”

Couser’s family said he was a funny guy who loved music and his family. He had three older sister and an older brother and they all shared a close bond.

His parents, Derrick and Teresa Couser, are now facing life without their youngest son. They said they’ve never had to deal with anything like this before.

“You’ll always be loved by mama,” Teresa Couser said. “I’ll always take that home with me everyday. I love you son.”

Sheriff’s office is still investigating. This is a developing story.