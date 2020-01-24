Three suspects in custody following robbery at Benton restaurant

BENTON, Ark.— Officers responded just before 8 p.m. Thursday to Buffet City to a disturbance, turned robbery that had already occurred.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male victim suffering multiple injuries. The victim, an employee of the restaurant, reported being jumped by three other males at the back of the restaurant due to the victim reporting one of the other males had stolen money.

After verifying the location and identity of the suspects with the help of Little Rock Police Department, the three suspects were taken into custody and to the Saline County Jail. Fidel Lopez-Mendez, 19, of Little Rock, Valentin Chavez-Villegas, 27, of Little Rock, and Benjamin Lopez, 32, of Little Rock, are all charged with Robbery, Battery 2nd Degree, Interference with Emergency Communications and Theft of Property.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.

