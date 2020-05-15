Toad Suck Daze Drive-Thru postponed to May 20

CONWAY, Ark. (News Release) — The Toad Suck Daze Nature and Science Drive-Thru scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to the increased chances for bad weather.

“We want to ensure the safety of participants as well as the animals and presenters who have signed up to be a part of this new event,” said JJ Gladden, Aquatic Resources Education Program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. “So we’re going to put it off a couple of days to make sure everyone has a good time.”

Gladden says the event will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. May 20 along the same route originally planned in Conway.

“With it being on a weekday, we extended the time of the event to allow people who are working time to get home and get the kids, then come up and visit,” Gladden said.

As you drive through, you will see AGFC exhibits featuring Arkansas fish, reptiles, amphibians and birds. You will have a chance to say hello to an Arkansas State Park Ranger, an AGFC K-9 officer and the U.S. Coast Guard Water Safety Dog. The Museum of Discovery will perform fun science demonstrations, and the Little Rock Zoo will have some of their animal ambassadors on display.

The whole event will take place on Bruce Street on the UCA campus. The starting point to this adventure is at the intersection of Farris Road and Bruce Street, then travel east through the exhibits.