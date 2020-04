FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/Fox16) – Toad Suck Daze maybe postponed for now, but the fun is not being put on hold.

The annual festival was set for this week, but instead, Toad Suck Daze will have its first ever airplane parade.

This was created so people in the community can keep their distance and still enjoy the sight of this low altitude flyover.

It will take place this Thursday at 6:30pm.