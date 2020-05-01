Toad Suck Daze transformed due to COVID-19

CONWAY, Ark.- Frogs have always been frowned upon in Conway but this year there won’t be any toads there either.

The 39th annual Toad Suck Daze Festival is transformed due to COVID-19.​

The event is always the first weekend in May and while you won’t be able to race a toad or eat something on a stick, there will still be virtual events you can enjoy.​

“It’s bittersweet, we are having to adjust as a community,” said Jamie Gates, Conway area Chamber of Commerce, “So the festival has always changed with the community but the spirit behind the festival hasn’t and that’s going to be the same this year too.”​

Jamie Gates with the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce said instead of racing toads under the big tent, checking out local vendors or eating something fried on a stick, this year will be much different.​

It will all be starting with the first-ever Toad Suck Daze Plane Parade.​

“We are going to continue to have event primarily through Facebook,” said Gates.​

COVID-19 is not only changing the way the festival looks, but it’s also changing the scholarship benefits.​

“I think total contributions will likely go down this year, at least in the spring,” said Gates.​

Gates said last year around 100,000 dollars was donated to scholarships and while that amount might decrease this year, the mission remains the same.​

“We’re still entertaining the community and we are still working to educate area youth,” said Gates.​

All next week different events will be held over Facebook for a virtual Toad Suck Daze.​

