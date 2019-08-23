Toad Suck Park closed till next year

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. – Months after the Arkansas River historically flooded there is still a lot to clean up.

Toad Suck Park in Perry County remains closed. The park itself has not been cleaned up yet.

The US Corp of engineers says that they can’t clean up the property yet, because it doesn’t have enough funding.

The parks will be closed for the rest of the recreation season.

“I will say we need the Corp to understand that those are parts of the community that we would like to see reopened. They have a big impact. There are a lot of people that utilize Toad Suck Park in their commutes across the county,” says Senator Jason Rapert.

The Corp hopes to open Today Suck Park by next year.