Breaking News
Little Rock mayor orders city facilities closed, curfew to start Wednesday

TobyMac Hits Deep Tour rescheduled for Friday, August 14

News
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The TobyMac Hits Deep Tour concert has been rescheduled for Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m. The concert will be held at Simmons Bank Arena.

Your current tickets will be valid for this new date. If for some reason you can not attend the new date a refund may be obtained from your original point of purchase.

Ticketmaster has created a Help Center to provide fans guidance about what to do in the case that an event is cancelled or being rescheduled.

Thank you for your patience as we work through this unprecedented time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Trending Stories