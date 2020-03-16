TobyMac Hits Deep Tour rescheduled for Friday, August 14

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The TobyMac Hits Deep Tour concert has been rescheduled for Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m. The concert will be held at Simmons Bank Arena.

Your current tickets will be valid for this new date. If for some reason you can not attend the new date a refund may be obtained from your original point of purchase.

Ticketmaster has created a Help Center to provide fans guidance about what to do in the case that an event is cancelled or being rescheduled.

Thank you for your patience as we work through this unprecedented time.