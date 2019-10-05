Today, Pulaski County hosted Veterans Benefits Fair

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County officials have teamed up with Veterans to get the word out about services.

At the fair, vendors shared information, answered questions regarding healthcare needs and performed wellness checks.

“These events allow the community to focus on the importance of providing services to people who have devoted a part of their lives in service to our country,” said Pulaski County Veterans Services Officer, Albert Harkins. “It also shows younger people how the public views veterans and puts a spotlight on military careers.”

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System and the Department of Veterans Affairs assisted Veterans in signing up for benefits and making claims.

Arkansas is home to more than 225,000 Veterans with 30,934 in Pulaski County. The estimated total Arkansas economic impact is $4.5 billion to $5 billion, making them, if they were an industry, the fourth largest in the state.

If you missed the fair but would like more information about the benefits fair or veterans’ services, call the office of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs at 501-340-5622.