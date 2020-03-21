Toilet paper isn’t the only thing flying off the shelves, guns are too

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Toilet paper isn’t the only thing flying off the shelves, local gun shops are having a hard time keep their products stocked too.

“There’s just too much demand to keep up with what’s going on currently,” said Bobby Perkins, Bullseye Guns And Ammo.

Bullseye Guns and Ammo in Little Rock is seeing a spike in sales.

“I’ve steadily seen an increase as we go day after day,” said Perkins.

Bobby Perkins said it’s not just existing gun owners who are shopping right now.

“80 percent of that is brand new gun buyers,” said Perkins.

Perkins said that’s something he’s never seen before.

“I’ve been here for several several years and I have never really seen it where we are getting predominantly new handgun buyers buying firearms at this rate,” said Perkins.

Perkins said he thinks it may be a sign of the times.

“Obviously some of it has to do with what’s going on currently with the state of the world, not just the United States,” said Perkins.

The current state of Arkansas is causing the store to make some changes as well.

Such as only allowing 10 people in the building at a time.

To follow those restrictions some customers are asked to wait outside or in their cars.

“Washing our hands every 30 minutes, sanitizing our credit card machines, cash registers and even our cases every 30 minutes. Our door handles in and out is getting sanitized every 30 minutes,” said Perkins.

The 10 person limit is not turning customers away, many are lining up outside waiting for their turn.

It’s more of a guess if the shop will have what they are looking for.

“I can’t sustain the inventory to sell to everybody, we just don’t have it,” said Perkins.

Perkins said this store isn’t the only one running low on supplies, so it may be a while before everyone is fully stocked again.