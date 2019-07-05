Tonight the Little Rock Night Market kicks off at a new location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Night Market (LRNM) is opening back up July 5 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Organizers say this event is free and family-friendly. It will have food, drinks and ocal merchants with live music by Rodney Block.

The new location of LRNM is the River Market Pavilion.

The purpose of the LRNM is to “provide a platform for local chefs, startups, artists, and entrepreneurs to showcase their imagination and strengthen the local economy by creating a space that encourages shoppers to buy locally”, says the LRNM website.

The vendors at the LRNM will all be local.

For more information visit http://littlerocknightmarket.com/