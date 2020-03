The same day President Donald Trump announced that he was declaring the coronavirus situation a national emergency, an aisle once stocked with hand towels, toilet paper and wipes is almost empty as seen inside a Target store Friday, March 13, 2020, at The Promenade at Brentwood in Brentwood, Mo. The store posted signs reading the store would be limiting quantities of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, hand & face wipes, toilet paper and 24-pk of bottled water to four per guest. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Now that stores around the country are out of toilet paper leaving shelves empty; you might have a lot of empty toilet paper cardboard rolls in your house.

Click HERE for over 100 great ideas for using those left over cardboard rolls to give them a second use.

You can also check this video below by Red Ted Art on Youtube for some more DIY ideas.