“Tootie” the 3-pound Yorkie reunites with dog-dad at police station

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- After a week-long search for the woman who rescued his dog from an intersection, Coby Deshazo was finally reunited with his 5-year-old pup named Tootie.

Deshazo said a passerby got cell phone video of the moment Tootie got scooped up- and that video was all he had to go by, as to Tootie’s whereabouts.

It happened near the Shell gas station at the intersection of Chenal and Cantrell- that’s Deshazo had let his two dogs out for a bathroom break.

The woman in the video who found the teacup Yorkie agreed to return Tootie to her a family, at an exchange at the Little Rock Police department Thursday night.

“As soon as she handed her to me, she jumped up in my face and started licking me and loving on me and it was mutual,” Deshazo said of their reunion. “Except for the licking in the face part,” he added.

Deshazo said it’s been a long week of no sleep, worrying about his Tootie. When asked how they’ll celebrate, he said they’ll sleep!