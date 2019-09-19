10 Things to Know for Today: Sept. 19

President Donald Trump signs his name as he tours a section of the southern border wall, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Otay Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘IT WAS A DUMB THING TO DO’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologizes and begs the nation for forgiveness following the publication of a yearbook photo showing him in brownface makeup at a 2001 costume party.

2. TRUMP LEERY OF FOREIGN CONFLICT

It’s a stance shaped by his belief that wars in places like Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq have drained America’s resources at home and its reputation abroad.

3. SAUDIS WEIGHING RESPONSE AFTER ATTACK

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Germany says his country has not ruled out any options in response to the recent attacks on its oil infrastructure, adding that “Iran is definitely behind them.”

4. HOW TRUMP DESCRIBES NEW BORDER WALL

Visiting the San Diego section of the newly constructed barrier, the U.S. president calls it a “world-class security system” that will be virtually impenetrable.

5. ISRAELIS CONTEND WITH PROSPECT OF 3RD POLL DAYS AFTER VOTE

With neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his rivals holding a clear path to a coalition government, conditions set by the parties could hobble the task within the allotted time, prompting a political impasse.

6. CHALLENGE TO PARLIAMENT SHUTDOWN WRAPPING UP

Britain’s top court is hearing final arguments in a case that will determine whether Boris Johnson broke the law by suspending Parliament just weeks before the U.K. is due to leave the EU.

7. WHAT WOMEN WANT IN NEW SUDAN

Sudanese women played a pivotal role in ending three decades of autocratic rule and now they hope for more freedom and equality.

8. MANY CANDIDATES ‘FEELING THE BERN’

Bernie Sanders acknowledges that many of his top proposals, dismissed as radical four years ago, have been adopted by much of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary field.

9. BIG MONEY URGES GOVERNMENTS TO TACKLE CLIMATE CHANGE

A group of more than 500 major institutional investors warn that failure to combat global warming could have serious economic consequences.

10. NEVADA DESERT TOWNS PREP FOR ‘STORM AREA 51’ INFLUX

The craze sparked by an internet joke inviting people to “see them aliens” might become a cultural marker — or a monumental dud.