10-year-old boy dies in South Dakota river after jumping in to save sister

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A dive team recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy from the river near Hudson, South Dakota, Saturday night.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page on Saturday night that a dive team has found a 10-year-old boy’s body.

First-responders from multiple counties were dispatched to the area earlier Saturday to search for the missing boy, in what authorities called a “large-scale rescue operation.” According to the department’s post, various first responders had been looking in the river for a 10-year-old boy who was missing.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department posted its sympathies on Facebook after the boy’s body was recovered, and is urging the public to respect the family’s privacy.

A GoFundMe page has been set up; you can find it here. It states the boy jumped in the river to try and save his sister who had fallen in the water.