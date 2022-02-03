LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas energy companies report thousands without power Thursday morning as freezing rain, sleet and snow impact Arkansas.

As of 7:00am Thursday, PowerOutage.US reports more than 25,000 Arkansas customers in the dark.

As of Thursday morning, the majority of power outages are in Central Arkansas.

Energy companies said Wednesday that widespread power outages were expected and it could be several days before power could be restored.

“A half an inch of freezing rain on powerlines can add 500 pounds,” Entergy spokesperson Brandi Hinkle said.



Crews ask if you lose power, turn off any electrical heaters or electrical appliances that can easily be turned off or disconnected until power is restored.