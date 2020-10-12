5 year old in Little Rock walks for the first time since car accident in June

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Nearly four months ago, two little boys, ages 5 and 6, were involved in a serious car accident off Mabelvale Pike and told they may never walk again. Their mother, Domynique Hammonds, says she was taking the two, Darell and DJ, to see their father at work when a driver hit them head-on. Little Rock Police say the driver died at the scene. “It’s just a blessing they’re here,” said Domynique Hammonds. “Even to this day I still have nightmares about it because I think I could have lost one of these little people, “Hammonds says doctors told their family to prepare for the worst. The two boys have been in wheelchairs since the accident. However, on Friday things started looking up for the youngest. “Friday, they were like let’s try something different– we want to see if we can get him to walk,” said Hammonds, referring to the physical therapists. She recorded the video on her cell phone of DJ walking for the first time since June. “It’s just amazing to see how far he has come right now,” cried Hammonds. She says they are hoping to see the same strides with her other son, Darell, however; she says the damage to his spinal cord was more severe. “We are just taking it one day at a time, we don’t know what the next day will bring– we are just hoping for the best,” said Hammonds. .Hammonds says she is thankful for everyone who donated to the GoFundMe back in June to help with medical bills. If you’d like to donate, click: https://www.gofundme.com/f/21lp0vekg0?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link-tip

