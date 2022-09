Arkansas Football Head Coach Sam Pittman is entering his third season at Arkansas with high expectations.

The Razorbacks want to build on their 9-4 record in 2021 and continue the trajectory Sam Pittman and his staff have put the program on.

Pittman says he still gets butterflies coming up to the stadium on the bus, walking through the Hog Walk and running through the A.

Watch the full interview with Alyssa Orange and Sam Pittman above.