ARDOT crews prepared for winter weather mix

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Crews with the Arkansas Department of Transportation are prepared for potential winter weather mix early Tuesday morning.

They have salt, sand and all the equipment they need.

“All we can do since there is rain preceding the winter weather is patrol. Be on standby with trucks loaded with rock salt and deliver that in a real-time approach as the temperature drops,” Danny Straessle said.

“What’s working in our favor is that we got these great warm ground temperatures so that’s going to preclude anything from sticking on the pavement that’s on the ground but the elevated surfaces that could potentially because you have a layer of cold air below the bridges and overpasses and a layer above,” Danny Straessle said.

ARDOT officials say they don’t anticipate any travel issues, but they’re prepared as if there would be.

They say it’s important for people to pay attention to the forecast.

