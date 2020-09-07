Arkansas Crime Watch: 13 people shot in less than 10 hours, shooting at McCain Mall, ‘Hillcrest Flasher’ arrested, vandals target police

On the Sunday, September 6th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

VIOLENCE ERUPTS IN SEVERAL COUNTIES:

Police are investigating 13 different shootings in four different counties that left four people dead and several others injured. A breakdown of each incident begins at 0:15.

SHOOTING AT MCCAIN MALL:

North Little Rock police are searching for a suspect who they say shot a man inside the mall. Hear from witnesses who were in the store when it happened at 2:29.

POLICE ARREST ‘HILLCREST FLASHER’:

The man who police dubbed the “Hillcrest Flasher’ is now behind bars. Who the suspect is and what victims are saying about his arrest at 4:33.

VANDALS TARGET POLICE:

Both the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments are investigating several acts of vandalism. Why the crimes are being investigated under the city’s new hate crime law at 6:56.

