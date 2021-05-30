Arkansas Crime Watch: 18-year-old killed in Little Rock shooting, video captures woman driving donuts on Boyle Park, copper thefts on the rise, mother seeks justice in sons murder

On the Sunday, May 30th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

18-YEAR-OLD KILLED IN LITTLE ROCK SHOOTING:

One person is dead, two others injured following a shooting on University Avenue. Where the investigation stands and how those who live close to the crime scene are reacting to the violence at 0:15.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO:

A Little Rock woman is facing a number of charges after posting a video of herself doing donuts in her car on a basketball court in Boyle Park. See the video at 3:47.

COPPER THEFTS AT CONSTRUCTION SITES ON THE RISE:

Thieves are targeting construction sites and stealing copper. What one builder is now having to do to keep his projects safe at 4:53.

MOTHER DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR MURDERED SON:

Three years have passed since 18-year-old Jody Loring was killed and still no arrests. What her mom is saying about her son and the crime at 7:28.