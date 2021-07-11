Arkansas Crime Watch: 2-year-old recovering after being shot in neck, woman arrested for killing boyfriend, mother calls for justice after son is murdered

On the Sunday, July 11th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

2-YEAR-OLD SHOT IN NECK:

Pine Bluff police are trying to track down the person who shot a 2-year-old girl inside her mother’s car. What her parents are saying about the shooting and her recovery at 0:15.

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING BOYFRIEND:

A Cabot woman is behind bars facing first-degree murder charges for shooting her boyfriend. The latest on the deadly shooting at 2:14.

MOTHER CALLS FOR JUSTICE AFTER SON IS MURDERED:

Albert Reddick was shot and killed shortly after graduating from high school. So far, no arrests have been made. The message his mother has for the community and those who killed him at 5:30.