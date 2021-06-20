Arkansas Crime Watch: 61 arrests in operation aimed at Little Rock gun violence, man caught on tape stealing bike, family demands answers after relative dies in jail, father of victim killed in hunting incident talks

On the Sunday, June 20th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

“OPERATION CEASEFIRE” NETS 61 ARRESTS IN LITTLE ROCK:

Federal prosecutors, along with numerous law enforcement agencies, announced Monday 61 people have been arrested over the last week in a targeted effort to curb violent crime in the Little Rock area. Why officials say the impact this will have won’t be felt immediately at 0:15.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: BIKE THEFT:

A man is caught on home surveillance stealing a bike. Watch the video to see if you recognize who the man is at 3:40.

FAMILY DEMANDING ANSWERS AFTER INMATES DEATH:

The unexpected death of 18-year-old Dezman Mcbride while behind bars is leaving family members with a lot of questions. Why they believe it could’ve been prevented at 7:48.

FATHER OF HUNTING VICTIM SHOT AND KILLED TALKS:

Jared Sykes was shot and killed while hunting coyotes. Five months later charges have been officially filed against the shooter. What the victim’s father is saying about the crime and the suspect at 9:10.