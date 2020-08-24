Arkansas Crime Watch: 74-year-old man murdered in Searcy home, flasher in Hillcrest area, ‘Honey Buns Bandit’ arrested after string of robberies

On the Sunday, August 23rd episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

74-YEAR-OLD MAN MURDERED IN SEARCY:

Searcy police arrest a man in connection to the murder of a 74-year-old man. What investigators are saying about the crime and what charges the suspect now faces at 0:15.

POLICE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR FLASHER IN HILLCREST AREA:

Little Rock police are on the lookout for a man who is exposing himself to women. What two victims are saying about the man and the crime at 3:40.

‘HONEY BUNS BANDIT’ ARRESTED:

Police arrest a man connected to a number of robberies in which the suspect always pretends to buy a Honey Bun. How they caught him and the charges he now faces at 8:18.