Arkansas Crime Watch: Alexander officer charged in fatal shooting of fellow officer, fatal hit & run, bar set on fire following positive Covid-19 test

On the Sunday, July 12th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

OFFICER CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER:

An Alexander police officer turned himself in following a fatal shooting in which he shot and killed a fellow officer. What neighbors are saying about the crime at :15.

FATAL HIT AND RUN:

Little Rock police continue to investigate fatal hit and run accident near 12th and Woodrow. Where the investigation stands now at 4:04.

BAR IN MABELVALE SET ON FIRE AFTER POSITIVE COVID-19 TEST:

The Arkansas Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a suspicious fire at Missy’s 19th hole bar and grill. The fire happened 24-hours after the owner tested positive for Covid. What the owner is saying about the damage and the crime at 6:03.