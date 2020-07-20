Arkansas Crime Watch: Arrest in double homicide, counterfeit money in Maumelle, vandals target confederate monument, Daniel Lee executed

On the Sunday, July 19th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

ARREST IN DOUBLE HOMICIDE:

Garland county deputies arrest a man in connection to a double homicide on July 11, 2020. The charges he faces and how he was arrested at 5:40.

FAKE MONEY:

People living in Maumelle are warning others after discovering counterfeit bills being circulated. Find out where some of these fake bills are turning up at 7:17.

VANDALS TARGET CONFEDERATE MONUMENT:

The search continues for two people who defaced and vandalized a Confederate monument in a cemetery. See if you can identify the suspects at 0:15

DANIEL LEE EXECUTED:

The man accused of killing an Arkansas family of 3 was executed after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the first federal execution in 17 years. What the victim’s family attorney had to say at 3:58.