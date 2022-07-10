On the Sunday, July 10th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

ARREST MADE IN DEADLY SHOOTING AT APARTMENT COMPLEX:

Little Rock police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting at the Big Country Chateau apartment complex. Who police arrested and why they were called back to the complex hours after the shooting at 0:15.

MURDER SUSPECT TURNS HIMSELF IN:

The person who police say shot and killed an 18-year-old in the parking lot of a west Little Rock Walmart turned himself in. What we know about the suspect at 2:41.

MAN ON LIFE SUPPORT FOLLOWING HIT-AND-RUN:

A motorcyclist involved in a hit-and-run accident is on life support. What family members say happened and an update on his condition at 4:43.