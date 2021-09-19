Arkansas Crime Watch: Arrest made in double-homicide, family reacts to deadly shooting, Former Lonoke County deputy charged with manslaughter, EXCLUSIVE: LRPD’s Street Crimes Unit

On the Sunday, September 19th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

ARREST MADE IN DOUBLE-HOMICIDE:

Little Rock police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting on Nichols Road. The victims were identified as 38-year-old Shunterris Salter and her 8-year-old son, Jamichael Petty. The latest on the suspect and the investigation at 0:15.

FAMILY MEMBERS REACT TO DEADLY SHOOTING:

The mother of Shunterris Salter reacts to her daughter’s and grandson’s death. What she remembers about them both and why she thinks they were killed at 2:17.

FORMER LONOKE COUNTY DEPUTY CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER:

A special prosecutor announces Sgt. Micheal Davis will be charged with felony manslaughter in the shooting death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. What family members had to say after hearing the news at 4:31.

EXCLUSIVE: BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK AT LRPD’S STREET CRIMES UNIT:

They patrol the streets 24-7 looking for some of the most violent criminals. But that’s not all they do. How they collect important data and the impact they are having at 8:10.