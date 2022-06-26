On the Sunday, June 26thth episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILLS IN SALINE COUNTY:

Law enforcement in Saline County is conducting a two-week training exercise to better prepare them for when and if an active shooter enters a school. An inside look at the training drills can be seen at 0:15.

DETENTION OFFICER SHOT AND KILLED BY INMATE:

State Police believe say a Perry County jailer was killed when an inmate being booked into jail shot him. What we know about the investigation, the victim, and the suspect at 4:05.

DEPUTY DRAGGED BY CAR:

A Cross County deputy is expected to be okay after being dragged by a car following a traffic stop. Video of the suspect’s car leaving the scene following the incident can be watched at 6:17.