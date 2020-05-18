Arkansas Crime Watch: Cars on interstate hit by paintballs, Garland County cemetery vandalized, robbery suspect slips and falls during crime

On the Sunday, May 17th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

CARS ON INTERSTATE TAGGED BY PAINTBALLS:

Several drivers reported being hit by paintballs while driving down I-630 and I-30. Hear from one of the victims at 0:15.

CEMETERY VANDALIZED:

The Garland County Sheriff’s department is trying to figure out who vandalized the Cutter Morning Star Cemetery. Take a closer look at the damage at 4:43.

ROBBERY SUSPECT CAUGHT ON CAMERA:

Little Rock police need your help identifying a robbery suspect who targeted a Direct Auto store. Watch what happens when the suspect tries to climb over table at 3:35.