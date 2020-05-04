Arkansas Crime Watch: Deadly shooting at Family Dollar, fatal drive-by in Pine Bluff, suspect sought in Searcy murder, human remains found in submerged car

On the Sunday, May 3rd episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

FATAL SHOOTING AT FAMILY DOLLAR:

Little Rock police investigate a homicide at the Family Dollar store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Who police say shot and killed the victim at 0:14.

DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN PINE BLUFF:

A man and a four-year-old girl were both shot and killed in what police are calling a drive-by shooting. What a local pastor is saying about the crime at 02:40.

SEARCY POLICE SEEK WANTED SUSPECT:

Police say Robert Hurd is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting. The charges he faces and a look at his criminal background at 07:45

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND IN SUBMERGED CAR:

A car with human remains is found submerged in a Clarksville lake. Who found it and what investigators know about the car and possible victim at 08:15