Arkansas Crime Watch: Exclusive interview with lead investigator on Jory Worthen’s arrest, suspect accused of killing Pine Bluff officer arrested, 19-year-old pleads guilty to killing Newport officer

On the Sunday, October 11th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

‘MOST WANTED’ SUSPECT, JORY WORTHEN, ARRESTED:

After 16 months of being on the run, U.S. Marshals finally tracked down one of their ‘most wanted’ suspects and arrest him in Burbank, CA. Where they found Jory Worthen and what he looks like now at 0:15.

EXLCUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH LEAD INVESTIGATOR IN WORTHEN CASE:

U.S. Deputy Marshal Mel Carver has been searching for Jory Worthen ever since he was accused of killing Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son Braydon inside their Camden home in June of 2019. His reaction to Worthen’s arrest, how they tracked him down, and why there is still more work to be done at 3:03.

SUSPECT ARRESTED FOLLOWING FATAL SHOOTING OF PINE BLUFF OFFICER:

Detective Kevin Collins was fatally shot earlier this week. A few days later, officers arrested Keshone Smith in connection to the crime. A closer look at his background and reaction from those who knew Officer Collins at 11:27.

19-YEAR-OLD PLEADS GUILTY TO KILLING NEWPORT POLICE OFFICER:

Derrick Heard was 16 at the time of the murder, but earlier this week he pled guilty to several charges, including first-degree murder. A closer look at what happened and his sentence at 12:50.