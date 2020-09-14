Arkansas Crime Watch: House riddled with bullets, elderly disabled woman assaulted, four people shot in River Market, mother charged in baby’s death

On the Sunday, September 13th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

HOUSE SPRAYED WITH BULLETS:

Little Rock police are searching for whoever fired dozens of shots at a man’s house. Hear from the homeowner who was outside when the shots were fired at 0:15.

DISABLED ELDERLY WOMAN ASSAULTED:

Two women face a number of charges after police say they attacked an elderly woman who is disabled. What police say the suspects did to the woman in her own home at 3:12.

FOUR PEOPLE SHOT IN RIVER MARKET:

Little Rock police are searching for a suspect who they say fired several shots into a crowd at the Pavillion. What one witness is saying after he responded to the scene to help at 5:30.

MOTHER CHARGED WITH MURDERING TWO-MONTH-OLD BABY:

Authorities in Crawford County arrested a 20-year-old mother in connection to the death of her two-month-old son. What she told police happened at 7:16.