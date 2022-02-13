On the Sunday, February 13th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

LR BOARD CONSIDERS FUNDING PROGRAMS TO FIGHT VIOLENCE:

Earlier this month Board members approved resolution to declare community violence and firearm-related crimes a public health emergency. Now they must figure out which programs to fund. Reaction from those in the community at 0:15.

DEADLY OIS IN JONESBORO:

State police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and an officer injured. A closer look at what happened at 3:39.

DINE AND DASH CAUGHT ON CAMERA:

Three men were caught on camera skipping out on paying their bill. See what happened and hear the reaction from the owner at 4:03