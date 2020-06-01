Arkansas Crime Watch: Little Rock police chief hit with two more lawsuits, murder suspect arrested, reward for helping police locate suspect in cold case

On the Sunday, May 31st episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

LITTLE ROCK POLICE CHIEF HIT WITH TWO MORE LAWSUITS:

For the fifth time in just over a month, the Little Rock police chief is being sued. What the city attorney is saying about the lawsuits at :15.

MURDER SUSPECT NOW BEHIND BARS:

He was wanted in connection to a fatal shooting last week on Milkyway Drive. Who the suspect is and how he ended up behind bars at 7:16.

REWARD OFFERED FOR HELP IN COLD CASE:

18-year-old Jody Loring was shot and killed nearly two years ago and police have yet to locate a suspect. How much authorities are offering for information leading to an arrest at 7:38.