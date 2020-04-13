Arkansas Crime Watch: LR Mayor bans vehicular caravanning, armed suspects being sought, campus shooting, mother enters guilty plea after handcuffing and starving son

On the Sunday, April 12th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

LR MAYOR BANS VEHICULAR CARAVANNING:

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. issued the ban after seeing a large group of people ignoring social distancing guidelines and participating in drag racing and doing burnouts. The video that left him disturbed and disappointed at :14.

ASU PUT ON LOCKDOWN FOLLOWING SHOOTING:

Campus police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot that left one person injured. How school officials responded and where the investigation now stands at 4:20.

ARMED SUSPECTS BEING SOUGHT FOR TERRORISTIC ACT:

Little Rock police say a number of armed suspects opened fire at a local apartment complex. Who they’re looking for and how you can help at 4:49.

MOTHER PLEADS GUILTY TO HANDCUFFING AND STARVING SON:

A Fayetteville mother was sentenced to 20 years in prison. What she admitted to doing to her 8-year-old son at 6:15.

