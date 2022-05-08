On the Sunday, May 8th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

LITTLE ROCK POLICE CHIEF ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT:

After three years as the top cop in Little Rock, police chief Keith Humphrey is retiring. How the mayor and city board members are reacting at 0:15.

DATA SHOWS AN UPTICK IN VIOLENT CRIME:

So far this year there have been 31 homicides in Little Rock. What else the numbers show and how locals are reacting to the uptick in violence at 4:22.

SUSPECT IN 2021 HOMICIDE IN LITTLE ROCK ARRESTED IN HOUSTON:

Nearly one year after Keyeon Dukes was shot and killed a suspect in the case was arrested in Houston. What we know about the suspect at 2:53.

FBI WARNS PARENTS ABOUT SEXTORTION SCHEME:

The FBI has received a number of reports of predators posing as children on social media trying to coerce other kids into sending them videos and money. What we know about the scheme at 7:12.