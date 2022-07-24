On the Sunday, July 24th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

LRPD NEVER DISCLOSED PURSUIT THAT ENDED IN A DEADLY CRASH:

It happened in March last year, but police never publicly disclosed it. Hear from the mother whose 14-year-old son died and why she believes the police are responsible for her son’s death at 0:15.

LITTLE ROCK MAYOR ORDERS FULL INVESTIGATION:

After hearing that LRPD did not publicly disclose it was involved in a pursuit that ended with a teenager being killed last year, Mayor Frank Scott Junior orders a full investigation. The three things he wants to be reviewed immediately at 4:11.

DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:

Little Rock police now say two shootings on Reservoir Road are connected. What we know about the victims and the investigation at 4:55.

MURDER SUSPECT BEING SOUGHT:

Pine Bluff police are searching for a 17-year-old who they say shot and killed another teenager. Who they’re looking for at 6:32.