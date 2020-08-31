Arkansas Crime Watch: Man accused of murdering Sydney Sutherland in court, two suspects arrested after shooting officer, 7 people shot in Pine Bluff.

On the Sunday, August 30th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

SUSPECT IN SYDNEY SUTHERLAND’S DEATH APPEARS IN COURT:

Quake Lewellyn made his first court appearance and is being held on no bond. Hear what the Jackson County prosecutor is saying about the case at 0:15.

TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING POLICE OFFICER:

Little Rock police track down and arrest two men who they say shot an officer twice in the leg. Find out what led up to the shooting and the officer’s condition at 4:20.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 7 PEOPLE SHOT IN PINE BLUFF:

Cell phone video captures the moments when shots rang out at a gas station in Pine Bluff. Watch the video for yourself at 7:00.