On the Sunday, May 1st episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

MAN CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER IN OPIATE OVERDOSE CASE:

Officials in White County charge a man with manslaughter for the alleged distribution of drugs that resulted in the death of a user. What the Sheriff is saying about the case at 0:15.

UPDATE TO STONE COUNTY HOMICIDES:

State Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection to two separate homicides that happened within hours of each other. What we know at this point at 2:01.

HOT SPRINGS KIDNAPPING SUSPECT PLEADS INNOCENT:

Samuel Bolling, the man accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old girl in Hot Springs entered a not guilty plea in court. The latest on his case and a second suspect who is facing the same charges as him at 2:34.