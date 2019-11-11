Arkansas Crime Watch: Online predator sentenced, mother and 2-year-old son murdered, crackdown on illegal gambling

On the Sunday, November 10th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

ONLINE PREDATOR SENTENCED TO 13 YEARS:

He brought his three-year-old daughter with him, thinking he was going to meet a 15-year-old girl. He met deputies instead. How the bust went down at :58.

CRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL GAMBLING:

People in Jacksonville help authorities locate businesses operating illegal gambling machines. How many people were arrested and the number of machines police confiscated at 3:43.

DOUBLE HOMICIDE COLD CASE:

Her daughter and two-year-old grandson were shot and killed nearly a year ago and still no suspect. Watch the emotional plea from the victim’s mother at 5:27.