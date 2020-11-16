Arkansas Crime Watch: Suspects in Helena-West Helena officer’s fatal shooting arrested, investigator shows up at wrong address and kills family dog, arrest made in 2004 Melbourne cold case

On the Sunday, November 15th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN OFFICER’S FATAL SHOOTING:

Authorities arrested two men in Northwest Mississippi in connection to the fatal shooting of a Helena-West Helena police officer. What we know about the shooting and the suspects at 0:15.

INVESTIGATOR SHOOTS FAMILY DOG AFTER SHOWING UP AT WRONG ADDRESS:

A family is demanding answers after an investigator with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s department showed up and the wrong address and then shot and killed their family dog. Watch the cell phone video of the encounter just moments after the shooting at 1:39.

ARREST MADE IN 2004 MELBOURNE COLD CASE:

Police in Oregon arrested a man who they believe killed Rebekah Gould back in 2004. Where the suspect was living for the past several years and how they tracked him down at 7:00.