Arkansas Crime Watch: Three people arrested in connection to fatal shooting, law enforcement cruisers vandalized, young boy starts fire in convenience store, family pleads for help in cold case

On the Sunday, January 31st episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

ARRESTS MADE AFTER JANUARY 14 SHOOTING AT WEST LITTLE ROCK GAS STATION:

Little Rock police arrested three people in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jacob Robinson at a MAPCO gas station. The charges they face and reaction to the arrests at 0:00.

THREE TEENAGERS ARRESTED FOR VANDALIZING LAW ENFORCEMENT CRUISERS:

Five law enforcement cruisers were broken into and items stolen in downtown Little Rock. See who was arrested and the damage done to the vehicles at 0:00.

YOUNG BOY BEING SOUGHT FOR STARTING FIRE INSIDE CONVENIENCE STORE:

Surveillance video shows a young boy lighting a snack display on fire. Now police are trying to identify his mother. Watch the video at 0:00.

FAMILY OF MURDER VICTIM MAKES PLEA TO PUBLIC:

April Harris was murdered on January 19, 2018, while walking to her car. So far, no one has been arrested. What the family is now asking the public to do at 0:00.