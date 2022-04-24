On the Sunday, April 24th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

ARRESTS MADE FOLLOWING AMBER ALERT OUT OF HOT SPRINGS:

State police arrested two people from Tennessee in connection to the abduction of a 17-year-old in Hot Springs. What family members are saying after the girl is found safe at 0:15.

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE FOUR HOMICIDES IN STONE COUNTY:

Four people are found dead in two separate homes less than a mile away from each other. What we know about the victims at 3:51.

FAMILY MEMBERS OF MURDER VICTIM SPEAK OUT:

Little Rock police make an arrest in connection to the death of 26-year-old Dolan Goff. How family members are reacting to the latest developments in the case at 6:18.