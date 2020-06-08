Arkansas Crime Watch: Violent outbursts follow peaceful protests, bail set for officers involved in George Floyd’s death, Alexander police officer shot and killed

On the Sunday, June 7th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

VIOLENT OUTBURSTS FOLLOW PEACEFUL PROTESTS:

Protesters hit the streets of Central Arkansas following the death of George Floyd. Most were peaceful, but there were moments of violence. A recap of what unfolded this past week at 0:31.

MINNEAPOLIS OFFICERS BAIL SET:

The four officers involved in the death of George Floyd appeared in court this week. The charges they face and the amount of their bail at 1:11.

ALEXANDER POLICE MOURN THE LOSS OF FELLOW OFFICER:

An Alexander police officer was shot and killed by a fellow officer in what might have been an accidental shooting. How the department is reacting at 6:05.