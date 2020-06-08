Arkansas Crime Watch: Violent outbursts follow peaceful protests, bail set for officers involved in George Floyd’s death, Alexander police officer shot and killed

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

On the Sunday, June 7th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

VIOLENT OUTBURSTS FOLLOW PEACEFUL PROTESTS:

Protesters hit the streets of Central Arkansas following the death of George Floyd. Most were peaceful, but there were moments of violence. A recap of what unfolded this past week at 0:31.

MINNEAPOLIS OFFICERS BAIL SET:

The four officers involved in the death of George Floyd appeared in court this week. The charges they face and the amount of their bail at 1:11.

ALEXANDER POLICE MOURN THE LOSS OF FELLOW OFFICER:

An Alexander police officer was shot and killed by a fellow officer in what might have been an accidental shooting. How the department is reacting at 6:05.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Front Lines