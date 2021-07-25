Arkansas Crime Watch: Violent week in Little Rock, $200k awarded to youth organization to fight crime, NLR officer dragged, suspect arrested after shooting semi-trucks

On the Sunday, July 25th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

VIOLENT WEEK IN LITTLE ROCK:

Little Rock police continue to investigate a rash of shootings that left at least three people dead and three others injured. Watch a recap of what happened and where the investigations now stand at :15.

YOUTH ORGANIZATION RECEIVES $200K TO FIGHT CRIME:

The Little Rock Board of Directors voted to award $200,000 to a local youth organization to help fight crime in the city. How the organization plans on doing that at 3:26.

POLICE OFFICER DRAGGED BY CAR:

Two people are behind bars after they dragged a North Little Rock police officer 25 yards following a traffic stop. Watch the dashcam video of the incident at 6:15.

INTERSTATE SHOOTER ARRESTED:

The man caught on camera leaning out of his car and shooting a semi-truck on I-55 is now in custody. Video of the shooting can be seen at 7:23.

STUTTGART POLICE ARREST MURDER SUSPECT:

The man who police say shot and killed Charles Phillips is behind bars. How family members are reacting to the arrest and remembering their loved one at 8:08.