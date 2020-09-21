Arkansas Crime Watch: Woman arrested in connection to I-30 child death, woman shot in chest while driving, police pursuit ends in crash, illegal car activity on Broadway

On the Sunday, September 20th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

WOMAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO BABY’S DEATH ON I-30:

Authorities arrested a 30-year-old woman after allegedly throwing her child from a moving car on Interstate 30. Two other children were also killed in a separate accident on Highway 67. The latest on both investigations at 0:15.

WOMAN SHOT IN CHEST WHILE DRIVING:

A woman drove herself to a nearby Kroger after being shot in the chest while driving her car on South Rodney Parham. Listen to what police are saying about the shooting at 3:00.

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT AFTER PURSUIT:

A man is now behind bars facing a number of charges after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash. Cell phone video of the crash at 4:40.

LRPD MONITORING ILLEGAL CAR ACTIVITY ON BROADWAY:

Neighbors living up and down Broadway are concerned about cars speeding and doing donuts in the intersections. What they’re most concerned about and how police are responding at 5:53.