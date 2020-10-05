Arkansas Crime Watch: Woman killed on Stanley Drive identified, Pastor arrested on drug charges, thieves caught on camera breaking into music store, Big Rock Fun Park robbed

On the Sunday, October 4th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

POLICE ID WOMAN KILLED AT APARTMENT COMPLEX:

Little Rock police say 35-year-old Dekeesha McPhearson was shot and killed Thursday. What her connection is to Bradley Blackshire who was shot and killed back in February by a former Little Rock police officer at 0:15.

PASTOR ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES:

Lloyd Eddie Lasker Jr., pastor of the House of Refuge and Deliverance Ministries church in Mayflower, was arrested at a gas station on drug charges following a child abuse case. What he told authorities he allegedly tried to do to help the child and what he admitted doing with church members at 2:16.

TWO DIFFERENT THIEVES BREAK INTO MUSIC STORE:

Police in Conway are trying to track down two different thieves who broke into the Palmer Music Company. Watch the surveillance video at 3:00.

BIG ROCK FUN PARK ROBBED:

An employee carrying a deposit bag full of cash was robbed while leaving the Big Rock Fun Park earlier this week. How much they got away with at 5:35.