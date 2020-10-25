Arkansas lawmaker shares battle with COVID-19

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark.— A local law maker is sharing her story after coming down with the Coronavirus.

District 18 State Senator, Missy Thomas Irvin, is one of five Arkansas legislators to come down with COVID-19 this week.

We talked to her over Zoom about her recovery.

“You cannot take anything for granted– I’m just thankful I’m alive,” said Senator Irvin.

Irvin says she is recovering at her home in Mountain View after contracting the virus in the capital city. She says she began feeling sick last Saturday and has quarantined since.

“It’s definitely something that can hit you pretty fast and can take you down pretty hard,” Irvin said.

She says her rapid test came back negative on Sunday but three days later, a PCR test revealed she had COVID-19.

“I felt like a train had run over me– body aches– back of my legs hurt really badly and just congestion– my head and my chest,” the Senator recalled.

Irvin believes she became sick shortly after attending budget meetings with other lawmakers who also contracted the virus.

“I was sitting in pretty close proximity to a couple of them,” said Irvin.

She says following a record number of cases in the state on Friday, that it is important to keep wearing masks and staying socially distant. However, she says it is still important to enjoy all that Arkansas has to offer.

“You cannot live in fear. You have to live your life and you have to go on. Our country needs that and our state needs that,” said Senator Irvin.

Budget hearings and meetings were canceled last week. Senator Irvin says she believes they will resume on Monday.